Nevada-Reno enrollment spike brings another housing proposal
As student enrollment continues to climb at The University of Nevada, Reno, the demand for more student-housing options is also on the rise. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Alabama-based Capstone Collegiate Communities is looking to build a 165-unit project just southeast of campus that will accommodate 625 students.
