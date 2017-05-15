Nevada joins handful of states with spans of 80 mph driving

One of the new 80 mph speed limit signs posted Monday, May 8, 2017, along U.S. Interstate 80 east near Fernley, Nev., signals the faster speed allowed on a 130-mile stretch from east of Reno to the rural town of Winnemucca. Nevada joins South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Utah and Texas as the only states that now allow speeds in excess of 75 mph on parts of rural highways and interstates.

