NDOT Hosts 'Spring Cleaning' to Remove Litter on Roadways
The Nevada Department of Transportation is hosting a 'spring cleaning' drive encouraging local businesses to sponsor litter removal on one-mile segments of Reno-area freeways. Through NDOT's Sponsor-a-Highway program, sponsoring businesses receive a roadside sign seen by as many as 100,000 drivers daily to recognize their sponsorship and community involvement.
