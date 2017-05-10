Metal for all

From the Ruins plays May 13 at Mummers, 906 Victorian Ave., Sparks, and June 10 at Alturas Bar & Nightclub, 1044 E Fourth St., Sparks. The landscape of heavy metal music is far ranging - spanning decades, drawing from innumerable influences and populated by an ever-growing list of painfully specific subgenres.

