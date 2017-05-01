Man Faces Two Additional Charges in Reno Arson Case
A man accused of setting at least one arson fire late last month in Reno now faces two additional third degree arson charges. 40-year-old Justin Cloughly was initially booked into the Washoe County Jail on two arson charges on April 25th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
