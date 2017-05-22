Man Convicted for Selling Drugs in Fr...

Man Convicted for Selling Drugs in Front of Child

15 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a man was convicted on Wednesday for selling narcotics in the presence of a child. In 2015, officials say there was an investigation into heroin sales where the drug dealer, identified as 38-year-old Orville Samuel Curtis, brought his 18-month-old son to the deal.

