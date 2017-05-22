Long Stretch of Warm Weather and Flooding Concerns
This will be the longest stretch of warm weather we've had all year, and some could call it hot by Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70's to the lower 80's Sunday in Reno, with low 70's at Lake Tahoe.
