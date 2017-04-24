Live-Work-Play Repeat: Mixed-Use Proj...

Live-Work-Play Repeat: Mixed-Use Projects Regain Transaction

Nevada Business Journal

The 45-acre site of the former Park Lane Mall in Reno-about seven times the size of Reno's Greater Nevada Field ballpark-has sat vacant for ten years but now is about to get made over into a development encompassing residential, retail and commercial components.

