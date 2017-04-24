Live-Work-Play Repeat: Mixed-Use Projects Regain Transaction
The 45-acre site of the former Park Lane Mall in Reno-about seven times the size of Reno's Greater Nevada Field ballpark-has sat vacant for ten years but now is about to get made over into a development encompassing residential, retail and commercial components.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Jimmy Fallon
|Apr 21
|Local
|2
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|Apr 20
|Glitter Girl
|108
|Idaho, Idaho State and New Mexico State to join...
|Apr 20
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC