Legislative Subcommittee Recommends F...

Legislative Subcommittee Recommends Funding for New DMV, Engineering Building, Veterans Home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KTVN Reno

A legislative subcommittee on Friday recommended funding for a new DMV location in south Reno, and funds for a new UNR engineering college and a veterans home in northern Nevada. The new proposed $42 million DMV office would be funded through the Highway Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Special rain and snow in May returns Sat Local 1
cps reno nv (Jun '08) May 15 Goodmama 55
A special rain and snow season May 11 Local 1
Madison Corney May 2 Local 2
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Rain and snow are coming back Apr 26 Local 1
Rain and snow is coming back Apr 23 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Washoe County was issued at May 21 at 2:39PM PDT

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC