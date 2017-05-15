Inmate serving life for 1972 Clark Co...

Inmate serving life for 1972 Clark County murder dies

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported Monday that Timothy Grimaldi died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno on May 10. Grimaldi had been serving two life sentences for a 1972 murder in Clark County. He also had been convicted of attempted possession of a weapon by a prisoner.

