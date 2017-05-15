Inmate serving life for 1972 Clark County murder dies
The Nevada Department of Corrections reported Monday that Timothy Grimaldi died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno on May 10. Grimaldi had been serving two life sentences for a 1972 murder in Clark County. He also had been convicted of attempted possession of a weapon by a prisoner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|21 hr
|Goodmama
|55
|A special rain and snow season
|May 11
|Local
|1
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC