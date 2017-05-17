Finding Personal Information Just Got Easier
There's a new website that is getting a lot of criticism for making access to personal information easy and free. By simply putting in a name and city, state, or zip code, " TruePeopleSearch.com " can generate current and past addresses, phone numbers, age, and even names of relatives or friends.
