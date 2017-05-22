Elemental LED Moves U.S. Operations, Headquarters to Reno
An LED lighting solutions manufacturer is expected to bring about 100 jobs to northern Nevada after it announced on Monday that it is moving its headquarters to South Meadows. Elemental LED will hire to fill positions in engineering, project support, assembly, marketing, IT, purchasing, sales, customer service, shipping - receiving, and supply chain.
