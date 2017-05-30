Deputies: Semi-Truck Driver Crashes Through Doors at Moonlite Bunny Ranch
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City. The suspect, 40-year-old Brian Brandt of Reno, was arrested on scene, just after the 4 a.m. crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Special rain and snow in May returns
|May 20
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Goodmama
|55
|A special rain and snow season
|May 11
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC