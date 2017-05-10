Commander Schmidt: 'Meet me on stage in Reno'

In his closing remarks to the National Executive Committee members Thursday morning at American Legion National Headquarters in Indianapolis, National Commander Charles E. Schmidt said he wants all 55 department commanders to "meet me on stage in Reno, Nevada" during the organization's upcoming national convention. He wants to recognize the departments not once, but twice - for 100 percent membership and 100 percent submission of Consolidated Post Reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.