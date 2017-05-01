City of Reno to Hold First Budget Workshop Tuesday
The City of Reno will hold its first budget workshop on Tuesday, May 2 starting at 9 a.m. at Reno City Hall at 1 E. First Street. Once adopted, the Budget will be sent to the Nevada Department of Taxation for review on June 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison Corney
|3 hr
|Local
|2
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|10 hr
|One4crickette
|54
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Jimmy Fallon
|Apr 21
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC