City of Reno Kicks Off Sesquicentennial Celebration
The City of Reno has organized Reno 150 , a year-long effort to celebrate Reno's 150th birthday, or sesquicentennial. The City invites the community to attend the official Reno 150 Kickoff Event on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the City Plaza located at 30 North Virginia Street, next to City Hall.
