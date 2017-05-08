BLM Invites Public to Tour Fallon Wild Horse Corral This Friday

The Bureau of Land Management will host two free public tours of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, May 12. Tour attendees will be taken as a group by wagon around the facility to learn about it, the animals, and BLM's Wild Horse and Burro Program. About a 90-minute drive east of Reno, the corral is located at 5676 Indian Lakes Road, Fallon, and is privately owned and operated.

