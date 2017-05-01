Beyond The Basics: Education in Nevada
Education is critical to Nevada's workforce, economy and lifestyle. But Nevada's public education ranks at or near the bottom of national rankings, and only 30 percent of Nevadans hold post-secondary education degrees or certificates.
Read more at Nevada Business Journal.
