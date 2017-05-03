ARRAY(0x140c95f8)
The Local Lick is all about featuring a rock band from our listening area, Northern California/Northern Nevada, that is either signed or unsigneda if they come from our beautiful area, they deserve the recognition. This week's Local Lick is a kick ass Reno rock band called "Anchors For Airplanes".
