ARRAY(0x1315a0e8)
The Local Lick is all about featuring a rock band from our listening area, Northern California/Northern Nevada, that is either signed or unsigneda if they come from our beautiful area, they deserve the recognition. This week's Local Lick is no stranger to this stationthe one and only, Authmentis! Authmentis is a four-piece Rock band from Reno, Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDOT-FM Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 1
|One4crickette
|54
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Jimmy Fallon
|Apr 21
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC