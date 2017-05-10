Apple Planning $1B Expansion of Reno ...

Apple Planning $1B Expansion of Reno Data Center

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MacRumors

Apple is planning a massive expansion of its data center in Reno, Nevada, according to information shared today by Reno-Gazette Journal reporter Anjeanette Damon who covered a Reno City Council meeting Apple attended to discuss the project. Apple will invest $1 billion in expanding its current data center at the Reno Technology Park, nearly doubling the size of the original project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacRumors.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madison Corney May 2 Local 2
cps reno nv (Jun '08) May 1 One4crickette 54
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Rain and snow are coming back Apr 26 Local 1
Rain and snow is coming back Apr 23 Local 1
Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill... Apr 23 Local 1
Jimmy Fallon Apr 21 Local 2
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC