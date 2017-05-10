Apple Planning $1B Expansion of Reno Data Center
Apple is planning a massive expansion of its data center in Reno, Nevada, according to information shared today by Reno-Gazette Journal reporter Anjeanette Damon who covered a Reno City Council meeting Apple attended to discuss the project. Apple will invest $1 billion in expanding its current data center at the Reno Technology Park, nearly doubling the size of the original project.
