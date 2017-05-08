Apple May Build Purchasing and Receiv...

Apple May Build Purchasing and Receiving Facility in Downtown Reno

9 hrs ago

Apple may be planning to purchase half a city block in downtown Reno, Nevada, for the purpose of creating a purchasing and receiving facility, reports Reno's KRNV . The Reno City Council will discuss Apple's plans to purchase the property, located at 6th Street and Evans Avenue, at a Wednesday meeting.

