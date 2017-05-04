Apple May Be Buying Vacant Lot in Reno for Facility

Northern Nevada Urban Development Co owns the lot, which is about a half a city block, at the corner of East 6th Street and Evans Ave. In March they filed a special use permit which described their plans to build what is currently being called the Evans Avenue Warehouse. The Reno City Council is scheduled to discuss a possible leasing arrangement to allow Apple, Inc. to buy the lot and, according to the agenda, "construct a 30,000 square foot purchasing and receiving facility."

