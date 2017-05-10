Apple Looking to Build Data Center & Bring Jobs To Reno
An Apple representative says the company will be increasing its investment in our area by adding construction jobs by buying a vacant lot in Reno. During Wednesday's Reno City Council meeting, the representative said, "We're excited to announce today that Apple will be increasing our investment in Northern Nevada by an additional $1 billion creating hundreds of jobs in both operation and construction."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 1
|One4crickette
|54
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill...
|Apr 23
|Local
|1
|Jimmy Fallon
|Apr 21
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC