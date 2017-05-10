Apple Looking to Build Data Center & ...

Apple Looking to Build Data Center & Bring Jobs To Reno

14 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

An Apple representative says the company will be increasing its investment in our area by adding construction jobs by buying a vacant lot in Reno. During Wednesday's Reno City Council meeting, the representative said, "We're excited to announce today that Apple will be increasing our investment in Northern Nevada by an additional $1 billion creating hundreds of jobs in both operation and construction."

