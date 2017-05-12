Apple Doubling Down on Reno Data Center

It's official: the Apple data center campus in Reno, Nevada, is going to get a lot bigger than it is today in another win-win for Apple and one of the biggest little data center hubs in the country. Apple announced that it will pour another $1 billion into the data campus at the Reno Technology Park in the Truckee River canyon east of Sparks, bringing "hundreds of jobs in operations and construction," according to Apple executive Mike Foulkes.

