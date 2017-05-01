Anthony Carano has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President at Eldorado R...
Eldorado Resorts, Inc. announced today that Anthony L. Carano, who has served as Executive Vice President of Operations since August 2016, has been named Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, effective immediately. Mr. Carano has served as General Counsel and Secretary to the Company since 2014.
