Angry gentleman plows into Moonlite Bunny Ranch with 18-wheeler while women sleeping

Brian Brandt, age 40, was wearing full body armor as he plowed into the Moonlite Bunny Ranch yesterday with a stolen 18-wheeler, causing extensive damage to the property. Seems like the Reno, NV man was holding a grudge against the brothel, which was featured in the reality TV show CatHouse , since his "bad experience" 20 years ago.

