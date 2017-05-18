About 72 billion gallons of water pou...

About 72 billion gallons of water poured into Tahoe since April 1

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: SFGate

In this photo taken March 2, 2017, record winter snowfall is seen in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, in this aerial photo taken from above the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, Nev. Surveyors will crunch across the deepest mountain snowdrifts California has seen in years on Thursday, March 30, 2017, to take the first snow measurement of the spring, a time when the snow begins to melt and flow downhill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps reno nv (Jun '08) May 15 Goodmama 55
A special rain and snow season May 11 Local 1
Madison Corney May 2 Local 2
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Rain and snow are coming back Apr 26 Local 1
Rain and snow is coming back Apr 23 Local 1
Raymond Pezonella election rematch against Hill... Apr 23 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC