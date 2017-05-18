About 72 billion gallons of water poured into Tahoe since April 1

In this photo taken March 2, 2017, record winter snowfall is seen in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, in this aerial photo taken from above the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, Nev. Surveyors will crunch across the deepest mountain snowdrifts California has seen in years on Thursday, March 30, 2017, to take the first snow measurement of the spring, a time when the snow begins to melt and flow downhill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.