A forest of poison hemlock is growing along the Truckee River
A forest of poison hemlock is growing around the Truckee River in Reno, Nev., and Washoe County officials are working to manage the plant that's best known for killing Socrates . The hardy, aggressive plant that thrives in moist conditions has grown over some trails in Dorostkar Park, a popular hiking spot along the river, and park employees have been cutting it down in recent days.
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special rain and snow in May returns
|May 20
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Goodmama
|55
|A special rain and snow season
|May 11
|Local
|1
|Madison Corney
|May 2
|Local
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Rain and snow are coming back
|Apr 26
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow is coming back
|Apr '17
|Local
|1
