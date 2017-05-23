A forest of poison hemlock is growing...

A forest of poison hemlock is growing along the Truckee River

A forest of poison hemlock is growing around the Truckee River in Reno, Nev., and Washoe County officials are working to manage the plant that's best known for killing Socrates . The hardy, aggressive plant that thrives in moist conditions has grown over some trails in Dorostkar Park, a popular hiking spot along the river, and park employees have been cutting it down in recent days.

