15 Minutes

Kenny Holmes grew up in Reno, went to Wooster High and Truckee Meadows Community College, ran a news camera at Channel 4, then moved to Los Angeles, where he still works in television. He's co-producer, editor and director of photography for Score, a feature-length documentary about Hollywood film score composers.
