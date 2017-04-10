Woman Sentenced to Life in Murder Pro...

Woman Sentenced to Life in Murder Prosecution

17 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno woman has been sentenced to life from a recent murder prosecution. The Washoe County DA says 41-year-old Victoria Teresa-Marie Sweeting from Reno was sentenced on Thursday, March 30 on one count of Murder Second Degree with the Use of a Deadly Weapon ensuring that she will spend 18 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

