Where To Get Your Easter On In Reno
One of my favorite memories is the Easter Bunny gig I did back when I was 17 & 18 at Shoppers Square! Being the Bunny is a tough gig! Things I learned were- "NEVER walk up behind children that are younger than 5, as when they turn around, the vision of a five foot six inch bunny will scare the love of Bunnies right out of them! Wear light clothing and chew gum to kill the smell of the latex formed head and prepare to deal with scared kids AND pets. I'm great with both unless I have big ears and no eye contact.
Read more at KDOT-FM Reno.
