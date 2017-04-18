Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detect...

Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detectives Seek Fraud Suspect

Washoe County Sheriff's Office detectives need help finding a Reno woman suspected of trying to cash fraudulent checks at local casinos. Amber Hitchcock is suspected of attempting to cash a fraudulent paycheck at Hobey's Restaurant and Casino in Sun Valley in early February.

