Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detectives Seek Fraud Suspect
Washoe County Sheriff's Office detectives need help finding a Reno woman suspected of trying to cash fraudulent checks at local casinos. Amber Hitchcock is suspected of attempting to cash a fraudulent paycheck at Hobey's Restaurant and Casino in Sun Valley in early February.
