Washoe County Board of Commissioners Request Withdrawal of Regional Planning Bill
Reno, Nevada. April 11, 2017. The Board of Commissioners requested the withdrawal of Washoe County's regional planning bill, Assembly Bill 39, which addressed the structure of the Governing Board for the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency.
