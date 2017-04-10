Vehicle Burglary Outside Daycare Center

Sparks police are looking for the person they say stole a woman's purse and wallet from her car at Child's World Day Care Center in Sparks. Police say a woman parked her car in the parking lot of the daycare center around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and went into the business.

