University of Nevada "Day at the Museum"

The Fleischmann Planetarium is one of 11 museums participating in the University's "Day at the Museum" event April 22 RENO, Nev. Prepare for a cornucopia of intellectual stimulation and activities as "Day at the Museum" returns to the University of Nevada, Reno's 11 museums located throughout the University's National Historic District.

