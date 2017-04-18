U.S. Marshals Service Arrest Oregon Fugitive in Reno
U.S. Marshals in Eugene say they coordinated with U.S. Marshals in Reno and determined Van Natta was staying at a motel on the 400 block of West 4th Street where he was spotted at approximately 2:45 p.m. Members of the Reno Division of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force - including investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Nevada Attorney General's Office, the Reno Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office confronted Van Natta and placed him under arrest on his outstanding Lane County warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI won't say why Reno home of Hells Angels lea... (Nov '07)
|14 hr
|Glitter Girl
|108
|Idaho, Idaho State and New Mexico State to join...
|Thu
|Local
|1
|Nevada Wolf Pack wants to get out of the Mounta...
|Thu
|Local
|1
|Lassen County, CA Sheriff Steve Warren (May '06)
|Apr 18
|sierrarider
|36
|Reno Sprinkler Repair
|Apr 17
|Bright Green Land...
|1
|More rain and snow
|Apr 17
|Local
|2
|KTVN needs to stop advertising their own newsca...
|Apr 17
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC