U.S. Marshals Service Arrest Oregon Fugitive in Reno

U.S. Marshals in Eugene say they coordinated with U.S. Marshals in Reno and determined Van Natta was staying at a motel on the 400 block of West 4th Street where he was spotted at approximately 2:45 p.m. Members of the Reno Division of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force - including investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Nevada Attorney General's Office, the Reno Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office confronted Van Natta and placed him under arrest on his outstanding Lane County warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.