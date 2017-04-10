Two People Injured in Related Crashes...

Two People Injured in Related Crashes on I-80

10 hrs ago

A bus driver who was struck by a car after stopping to help at the scene of a crash on Saturday night has died. The first crash involved a car colliding with a van, just east of Hirschdale road.

Reno, NV

