Three WCSD High Schools Rank Among Nevada's Top Ten
A national report issued by U.S. News & World Report ranks three Washoe County School District high schools among Nevada's top 10 high schools. The Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology ranked fourth in the state, Reno High School was listed seventh, and McQueen High School achieved eighth place.
