Three district commanders earn trip to Reno
Three American Legion district commanders will be honored on stage during the 2017 national convention for winning their respective categories in the Race to the Top competition. The contest honors district commanders in five categories who attain at least 100 percent of the district's assigned membership objective, and have the highest percentage of membership over the previous year.
