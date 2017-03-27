The world on a string
Afternoon and evening concerts of the Nevada Chamber Music Festival will be held at the South Reno Baptist Church on South McCarran Boulevard and at UNR's Nightingale Hall from Dec. 28-31. Tickets are available for individual concerts as well as the entire festival at various prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|tanyao
|8
|Gay Meetup (Mar '15)
|Mar 29
|Bught
|5
|Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|JOE T
|9
|Shut the HELL up CLINTONS
|Mar 24
|I Hate Libs
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mar 20
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mar 20
|Local
|1
|Tesla's massive batteries are powering everythi...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC