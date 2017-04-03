The other gay community
The first thing you'll notice as you turn off of West Fourth Street onto the curving narrow driveway of the Blue Cactus Bar & Nightclub is the little wooden cactus cutouts, wrapped in Christmas lights, lighting up your way. And that's just the first sign of the renovations that revamped the former Summit Saloon into what many are calling Reno's only lesbian bar since Bad Dolly's closed years ago.
