The Latest: No bail for ex-Tahoe ski teacher on porn charges
RENO, Nev. - The Latest on an ex-Lake Tahoe ski school instructor facing federal child pornography charges : A U.S. magistrate has ordered a former children's ski instructor at a Lake Tahoe resort held without bail indefinitely pending his federal trial on child pornography charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lassen County, CA Sheriff Steve Warren (May '06)
|4 hr
|sierrarider
|36
|Reno Sprinkler Repair
|Mon
|Bright Green Land...
|1
|More rain and snow
|Mon
|Local
|2
|KTVN needs to stop advertising their own newsca...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|Apr 14
|Debbie mann
|53
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|DCW
|25
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|Kypris Cytherea
|9
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC