The Latest: Nevada senator, congressman host Reno town hall
The Latest on Nevada Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei meeting Monday with a town hall crowd in Reno : Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller mixed it up with hundreds of sometimes combative critics at a town hall meeting on topics including immigration, the environment, health care and access to abortions. More than 600 people crowded a conference room Monday at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center where Heller co-hosted the town hall session with GOP Rep. Mark Amodei.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KTVN needs to stop advertising their own newsca...
|3 min
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|Apr 14
|Debbie mann
|53
|8 juveniles arrested in alleged riot at Reno tr... (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|DCW
|25
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|Kypris Cytherea
|9
|Enjoy more heavy rain and heavy snow
|Apr 11
|Local
|1
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|More rain and snow
|Apr 8
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC