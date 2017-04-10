The Latest: Nevada senator, congressman host Reno town hall

The Latest on Nevada Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei meeting Monday with a town hall crowd in Reno : Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller mixed it up with hundreds of sometimes combative critics at a town hall meeting on topics including immigration, the environment, health care and access to abortions. More than 600 people crowded a conference room Monday at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center where Heller co-hosted the town hall session with GOP Rep. Mark Amodei.

