Teen needs 18M Twitter RTs for free Wendy's

Carter Wilkerson is a self-proclaimed chicken nugget enthusiast, so when he asked Wendy's what it'd take to get free chicken nuggets for a year, it came as a surprise to find out they were willing to entertain his idea. Wendy's Twitter account, never afraid to back down from a challenge , promised the Reno, Nevada teenager free chicken if he could find a way to 18 million retweets.

