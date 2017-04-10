Suspect arrested in fatal Dayton shoo...

Suspect arrested in fatal Dayton shooting Monday night

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to reports of a shooting at about 11:15 p.m. Monday on Dayton Valley Road east of Carson City. A 39-year-old man who had been shot twice was flown to a Reno hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enjoy more heavy rain and heavy snow 3 hr Local 1
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... 5 hr mtarochi 1
cps reno nv (Jun '08) Mon Debbie mann 50
More rain and snow Apr 8 Local 1
Looking for bright, energetic landscapers to wo... Apr 8 Bright Green Land... 1
Expect another heavy rain and heavy snow Apr 7 Local 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 30 tanyao 8
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC