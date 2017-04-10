Suspect arrested in fatal Dayton shooting Monday night
The sheriff's office says deputies responded to reports of a shooting at about 11:15 p.m. Monday on Dayton Valley Road east of Carson City. A 39-year-old man who had been shot twice was flown to a Reno hospital where he later died from his wounds.
