Sun Valley man found guilty of murder in 2015 shooting new
A 19-year-old Sun Valley man has been found guilty of second degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon in an October 2015 shooting , according to prosecutors. Jonathan Zurisaday Jaramillo, also known as "Sleepy," faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole and a consecutive sentence for the use of a gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.
