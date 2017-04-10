Sun Valley man found guilty of murder...

Sun Valley man found guilty of murder in 2015 shooting new

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: KRNV-TV Reno

A 19-year-old Sun Valley man has been found guilty of second degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon in an October 2015 shooting , according to prosecutors. Jonathan Zurisaday Jaramillo, also known as "Sleepy," faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole and a consecutive sentence for the use of a gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enjoy more heavy rain and heavy snow Tue Local 1
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Tue mtarochi 1
cps reno nv (Jun '08) Mon Debbie mann 50
More rain and snow Apr 8 Local 1
Looking for bright, energetic landscapers to wo... Apr 8 Bright Green Land... 1
Expect another heavy rain and heavy snow Apr 7 Local 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16) Mar 30 tanyao 8
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC