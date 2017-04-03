Sheriff's Office Arrest Driver for DUI After Pedestrian Crash in Incline Village
Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a driver in connection with a pedestrian crash in Incline Village early Friday. The pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, was transported to a hospital in Reno for treatment and is believed to be in critical condition at this time.
