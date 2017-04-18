Senator Cortez Masto Holds Town Hall Meeting
Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto held a town hall meeting at Reno High School as part of her "Every Voice Matters" initiative to listen and answer questions from the public. The meeting had topics that ranged from social security, recreational marijuana, to some discussion about President Donald Trump and even our current immigration laws.
