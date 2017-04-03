Science Friction introduces young nuclear physicist
In 2008 when he was just fourteen years old, American teenager Taylor Wilson constructed a nuclear fusion reactor in his family garage in Reno Nevada and achieved a fusion reaction. He went on to present his ideas in nuclear fusion and fission in TED talks, and achieved awards for his work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect another heavy rain and heavy snow
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing Reno (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|tanyao
|8
|Gay Meetup (Mar '15)
|Mar 29
|Bught
|5
|Is senator Greg Brower a republican? (Apr '15)
|Mar 25
|JOE T
|9
|Shut the HELL up CLINTONS
|Mar 24
|I Hate Libs
|2
|Interstate 70 (I-70) extension to Interstate 80...
|Mar 20
|Local
|2
|Expect record breaking lower temperatures
|Mar 20
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC